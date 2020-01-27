The BBC has formally apologized after fans went after the channel for telecasting wrong footage which showed LeBron James instead of Kobe Bryant in a remembrance video.

The 41-year-old NBA MVP died after his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, LA. He was accompanied by eight others, including his daughter, who all died in the crash. Several fans gathered in front of the Staples stadium to pay tribute to the legendary basketball player.

During BBC's News at Ten program, the channel accidentally showed James instead of Bryant. James also plays for the Lakers and has also been a star player of the team.

The BBC editor for News at Six and Ten Paul Royall apologized for the mistake and attributed it to a human error.

Twitter reacted to it immediately

Twitter users took up the issue immediately and criticized the BBC. It was not just the BBC. Several other agencies ended up messing up following Bryant's death. One news anchor used derogatory terms to address the dead player.

The severe criticism prompted Royall to tweet an apology.

The voiceover for the video did not explain why James was shown in the video. Soon after the error was pointed out, Reeta Chakrabarti, a newsreader, apologized which was soon followed by Royall's tweet.