Bayern Munich vs PSG Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a crucial Champions League showdown at the Allianz Arena. With both clubs vying for a place in the knockout stages, the match carries immense importance. Bayern, currently in 7th place with six points, aim to leverage their home advantage and extend their impressive run under manager Vincent Kompany.

The German giants have been unstoppable lately, winning six matches in a row without conceding a single goal. Star striker Harry Kane has been in electrifying form, tallying 20 goals and nine assists this season. On the other hand, PSG face a daunting challenge as they sit in 25th position with only four points.

Must-Win Match for Both

While PSG have enjoyed success in Ligue 1, including a commanding 3-0 win over Toulouse, their Champions League campaign has been far from ideal. Head coach Luis Enrique must motivate his side to turn their fortunes around, especially as defensive vulnerabilities have plagued them, with an average of 1.5 goals conceded per game.

Bayern Munich's Champions League journey has been less than ideal this season, as they currently occupy a mid-table position with six points from four matches. Their total places them two points ahead of Tuesday's opponents, Paris Saint-Germain, who are winless in their last three Champions League outings.

The two clubs last clashed during the 2022/23 season, with Bayern comfortably advancing from the Round of 16 with a 3-0 aggregate victory after winning both legs.

In terms of injuries, Bayern are missing long-term absentees Hiroki Ito, Joao Palhinha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Josip Stanisic. Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich missed Friday's game against Augsburg due to personal reasons and may remain unavailable, though Mathys Tel has returned to full training.

Konrad Laimer might get the nod at right-back over Raphael Guerreiro, thanks to his superior speed and physicality. Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané are strong candidates to start, possibly replacing Kingsley Coman on the left wing.

For PSG, injuries continue to be a challenge. Senny Mayulu, Lucas Hernandez, Goncalo Ramos, and Presnel Kimpembe are all ruled out, while Nuno Mendes' availability is uncertain after he missed Friday's game due to an ankle issue.

When and Where

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, on Tuesday, Nov 26. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 27).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.