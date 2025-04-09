Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Bayern Munich are set to host Inter Milan on Saturday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash, as both teams aim to take a step closer to securing a place in the semi-finals. The German giants enter this match on the back of back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga.

However, they will be desperate to elevate their game to match the intensity and quality of the Serie A titleholders this time around. Inter Milan, meanwhile, have also been in solid form lately and have proven to be a tough side to beat in recent weeks. However, their last two games across all competitions ended in disappointing draws.

Both Teams Need to Rediscover Themselves

Inter Milan will need to hone their performance if they hope to secure a favorable result on the road. The visitors will be eager to leave Munich with a first-leg advantage, but it remains to be seen which side will take control. With both teams possessing the talent and determination to edge out a result, this clash promises to be tightly contested.

The hosts will be missing several key players, including Manuel Neuer, who is sidelined with a muscle injury, and Alphonso Davies, who is out with an ACL issue. Dayot Upamecano is also unavailable due to a knee problem. Additionally, Aleksandar Pavlovic is ruled out because of illness, while Jamal Musiala sustained a knock in their previous match.

In midfield, Kimmich and Goretzka will provide strength and defensive stability from deeper positions. Muller, in his usual number ten role, will aim to create chances. Sane and Olise will bring speed and creativity on the flanks, while Harry Kane spearheads Bayern's attack against Inter at the Allianz Arena.

Inter's back three will feature Pavard, Acerbi, and Bastoni, with Darmian and Dimarco operating as wing-backs, aiming to contain Sane and Olise while launching quick counters. In midfield, Frattesi, Barella, and Mkhitaryan provide balance and creativity. Up front, Thuram partners with Martinez to lead the attacking line.

When and Where

The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, April 8. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 9).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.