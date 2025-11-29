Battlestar Galactica Ride Stalls at Universal Studios Singapore, 16 Evacuated Without Injuries

Sixteen visitors on the Battlestar Galactica: Human vs Cylon roller coaster at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) had their ride abruptly cut short on Nov 28 after the attraction came to a halt mid-journey.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), which operates the theme park, said the roller coaster experienced a "temporary technical interruption" at about 5pm.

RWS spokesperson said, as quoted by Straits Times, "As part of our strict safety protocols, it automatically stopped at a safe point on the track. Our trained operations team promptly assisted all 16 riders to disembark, in accordance with our standard operating procedures." No injuries were reported.

The ride resumed normal operations when USS reopened on Saturday, November 29, after engineers completed a comprehensive safety inspection.

"The safety of our guests is always our top priority. We regret any inconvenience caused and thank our guests for their patience and understanding," the RWS spokesperson said.

Footage posted on the Sgfollowsall Instagram page showed staff in safety harnesses inspecting the motionless coaster high above the ground, while other clips captured individuals walking carefully down the track structure.

The video's caption claimed that riders were left stranded for "30 to 40 minutes" in the rain, although the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was not alerted to the incident.

The Battlestar Galactica attraction, inspired by the iconic American sci-fi series, features two intertwined roller coasters designed to simulate a duel between humans and the robotic Cylons.

Since the theme park opened in 2010, the ride has faced occasional technical issues. Notably, it stalled for about 20 minutes in April 2016 and had previously undergone a nearly two-year closure before reopening in 2015.