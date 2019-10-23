Every actor has his own way of approaching a certain role or character and star Robert Pattinson already seems to have his mind made up on how he'd take on The Batman role. Similar to his recent horror-fantasy project, The Lighthouse, the actor wants his approach to be "frightening" and "something you lose yourself in".

Since seeing success in the Twilight Saga franchise, Pattinson has moved on to appear in other successful Indie film projects. The actor also recently worked alongside Christopher Nolan and will appear in his next big scale sci-fi project, Tenet. But yet again, that won't be his last blockbuster project as he prepares for his role as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

"I wanted to do something on a big stage, and so I ended up doing Chris Nolan's movie, which I was really, really happy about at the beginning of this year. And then Batman was kind of a surprise to me," Pattinson told the BBC when promoting The Lighthouse. "Now that I'm starting to get into it, I don't want to approach it as kind of a big studio thing where all you're really doing is thinking about your trailer. I want to approach it in exactly the same way, I want it to be frightening, I want it to be something you lose yourself in."

An Indie style approach to The Batman might just work and seems to be in line with the director's vision as well. Reeves had also remarked earlier that the movie would be a "very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale". However, Pattinson also addressed that it can be difficult considering the popularity of the DC Comics character.

In another interview with Access Hollywood, Pattinson also revealed that he's already got a fair idea of the type of voice he plans to use for The Batman.

"Willem's voice in this is quite inspiring for it to be honest. It is pretty similar to the voice I'm gonna do... I think Batman has a sort of pirate-y kind of voice..."

The Batman will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.