In the spirit of the Lion City's annually held National Day on 9 August, Bata celebrates Singapore's 54th Birthday with a dedicated collection to bring alive the spirit of festivity, alongside promotions for everyone from all ages.

As a brand that works hard to continuously improve in the field of shoemaking, Bata has never failed to stay ahead of trends and maintain relevance throughout decades. With a mission to constantly meet the evolving needs of their customers, Bata releases a National Day edition of the classic North Star ladies Canvas Sneaker, adorned with red hearts for its 'My Bata, My Singapore' collection.

"We are excited to announce the release of the Singapore National Day shoe collection to keep up the excitement of the people through contemporary design. Bata has come a long way from Czechoslovakia and what better way to celebrate its success in Singapore than to combine patriotic spirit with the brand's world-renowned craftsmanship?" said Jek Long, Country Manager of Bata Singapore.

Aside from that, avid Bata shoppers get to enjoy $54 off in-store when they spend $200 storewide excluding promotional items. There will also be a $54 Special Deal on men, women, kids and bag collection. The National Day in-store promotion runs from 26 July until 12 August 2019.