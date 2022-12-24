Base Healthcare Launches, Works to Improve Outcomes of Patients with Testosterone Deficiency

RALEIGH, N.C.--Base Healthcare, founded in 2022 by Shalin Shah and Himanshu Shah, has begun working to increase the public's understanding of hypogonadism and to enable men to achieve adequate testosterone levels. The company has unveiled its men's virtual health platform and patient-centered health coaching and has received FDA-approval for its Oral Testosterone Therapy. Through these services, Base Healthcare aims to help the 39% of men 45 years and older in America who are hypogonadal, the majority of whom are unaware of their condition.

The company's leadership explains that they started Base Healthcare because testosterone is one of the biggest blind spots in modern medicine and the number of individuals suffering from this disease is growing. Symptoms, which are often misunderstood, include fatigue, low energy, weight gain, lower muscle mass, low libido, decreased bone density, depression, and anxiety. By bringing hormone optimization to the forefront of healthcare, Base Healthcare hopes to lessen these symptoms of hypogonadism as well as limit any downstream diseases, including type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and fatty liver disease.

At the center of Base Healthcare's programs will be education on low testosterone, including why rising rates of obesity and stress since the 1970s and 1980s have resulted in more hypogonadal men, and on long-term testosterone therapy, which studies have shown could lower incidences of type-2 diabetes and of prostate and colorectal cancers.

Base Healthcare says that through its patient engagement platform, it seeks to give members insights into their health. Via its dashboard and smartphone-based scanning technology, members can track their health metrics in sleep, stress, nutrition, and exercise. Real-time data about their body composition, body circumference, blood pressure, respiration rate, and more are provided. With this information, members may be able to understand their overall health better, including testosterone levels.

Base Healthcare's Oral Testosterone Therapy has received FDA approval and presents hypogonadal men with a new treatment option, which the company states is simple to use, does not lead to scarring, and has flexible dosing.

While Base Healthcare hopes that its Oral Testosterone Therapy and other services will lead to more men achieving adequate levels, it says its ultimate goal remains the same: a general population whose members are empowered to take control of their foundational health..

Base Healthcare is a men's virtual health platform that focuses on foundational health and optimization using FDA-approved oral testosterone therapy and patient-centered health coaching.