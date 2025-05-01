Barcelona vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Online in the US, UK and India

Barcelona will be desperate to inch closer to the UEFA Champions League final as they gear up to face Inter Milan in the first leg of their semi-final clash. Hansi Flick's team is on the hunt for a historic treble this season. They have already won the Copa del Rey final, with a win over Real Madrid and now set their sights on a place in the Champions League final.

The first leg of the semi-final will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, where Barcelona will look to make home advantage count. With the La Liga title race also in their favor, the Catalan giants is high on confidence.

Barcelona on a High

A strong performance in their clash with Inter Milan could significantly boost their chances of advancing to the final. The hosts come into the match with plenty of confidence, especially after their thrilling win over Real Madrid in their previous outing. Although Los Blancos dominated much of the second half, Flick's men stayed resilient and ultimately clinched the win in extra time.

On the other hand, Inter Milan, under the leadership of Simone Inzaghi, have shown impressive form for most of the season. However, recent results have not gone in their favor. The Nerazzurri were eliminated from the Coppa Italia semi-finals by rivals AC Milan, and consecutive league losses have caused them to lose ground in the Serie A title race. They now find themselves three points behind current leaders Napoli.

Inter Milan comes into this clash after suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to AS Roma, and they will need to deliver an improved display of their skills and performance if they hope to challenge the Catalan powerhouse effectively.

When and Where

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, April 30. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast on JioTv. The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League semi-final available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.