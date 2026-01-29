Barcelona vs Copenhagen Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Barcelona will head into the final matchday aiming to book a direct place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, knowing a win over FC Copenhagen could seal the deal. For Copenhagen, the stakes are just as high. The Danish side will be chasing a knockout-round spot of their own when they host the reigning La Liga champions at Parken on Wednesday.

Copenhagen currently are placed ninth in the standings with a solid 13 points from seven matches. Barcelona, meanwhile, have recorded four wins, one draw, and two losses so far. After back-to-back Champions League wins, the Blaugrana are now on the brink of pushing into the top eight.

Big Game Ahead

With Barcelona level on points with eighth-placed Chelsea and little separating the sides on goal difference, a convincing win could be all Hansi Flick's team needs to secure an automatic place in the round of 16.

The visitors, meanwhile, sit 26th in the Champions League standings with eight points from seven matches, having picked up two wins, two draws, and three losses. They are tied on points with the side in 24th, meaning a win in this match would likely be enough to earn them a spot in the knockout rounds.

After a shaky start to their Champions League campaign, FC Copenhagen have bounced back, remaining unbeaten in their last three matches with two wins and a draw.

They come into this clash off the back of a hard-fought draw against Napoli, even after being reduced to ten men. The Danish champions will be feeling confident heading into their showdown with the Catalan giants.

When and Where

The Barcelona vs Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, January 28. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 29).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Barcelona vs Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Barcelona vs Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Barcelona vs Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Barcelona vs Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Barcelona vs Copenhagen UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.