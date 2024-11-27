Barcelona vs Brest Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

An exciting showdown awaits as Brest faces off against Hansi Flick's team tonight in a crucial UEFA Champions League match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Flick's side has been formidable, having won three of their last four European fixtures. They are presently sitting in sixth place in the group standings.

Despite struggling in La Liga, the team appears to be finding their rhythm in Europe. On the other hand, Brest, surprisingly in the top four and unbeaten so far this season, promises to make this a highly competitive encounter. Barcelona will have to navigate this match missing several key players due to injuries, which isn't good news at all.

Barcelona Favorites but Brest in Top Form

Barça enter this match as strong favorites, playing at home against a relatively unknown opponent. However, those familiar with Brest's performances this season understand the challenge they pose. The club and its supporters are relishing their first-ever European campaign, making this a historic moment for them.

Brest embodies the traits of a classic mid-table Ligue 1 side: highly physical, imposing in stature, lethal on the counterattack and set pieces, well-structured defensively, and unafraid to use aggressive tactics.

Unfortunately for them, their most creative player, midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, will miss the game due to injury. As a result, Brest's primary objective on Tuesday will be to play a tough, gritty game and aim to secure at least a point in what is one of the most significant fixtures in their history.

Their current fourth-place position after four matches is no coincidence, even with a favorable schedule. Brest has fought hard for their 10 points, including an impressive draw against reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen, showcasing a solid performance in that game.

With Barça facing a slight dip in form, Brest will feel confident about their chances of pulling off one of their most memorable results to date.

When and Where

The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Nov 26. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 27).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Barcelona vs Brest UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.