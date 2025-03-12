Barcelona vs Benfica Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Barcelona only need to avoid defeat against Benfica in the second leg to ensure a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Under Hansi Flick's management, Barcelona claimed a 1-0 win over SL Benfica in the first leg away from home. While the result was not entirely convincing, it does provide them with an advantage.

The Catalan club will be more than confident in their ability to finish the job against the Portuguese side and progress to the next stage. Despite their recent La Liga match against Osasuna being postponed due to the death of their first-team doctor, Barcelona has managed to stay at the top of the league table.

Barcelona on a High

They are currently level on points with Real Madrid, but their superior head-to-head record keeps them in the lead. The break will undoubtedly help the players in their recovery, ensuring they are fully prepared for the second leg.

Although the first match was challenging, much of that difficulty stemmed from an early red card. Consequently, this encounter could prove to be slightly less demanding for them.

Meanwhile, the visiting team sits in second place in Liga Portugal, trailing Sporting CP by just three points with a game in hand. SL Benfica have been in exceptional form lately and are set for an intense title race that could go down to the wire.

Following their hard-fought loss to Barcelona, Benfica bounced back with a convincing 3-0 win over Nacional, which should boost their confidence ahead of the second leg on the road. While defeating the Blaugrana on their home turf will be a tough challenge, they must have faith in their ability to pull off an upset.

Pau Cubarsí's red card played a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the first leg. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Benfica can be just as competitive when facing a full-strength Barcelona lineup.

When and Where

The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, March 11. The match begins at 5:45 PM BST, 12:45 PM ET and 11:15 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.