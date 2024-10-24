Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

This showdown between two European giants with long, storied histories has the makings of an unforgettable match. Together, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have won the tournament 11 times. The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 23. However, in this season's Champions League, both clubs have a win and a loss each.

In their domestic league, though, Barcelona sits at the top of the table after 10 games, despite having to play their matches away from Camp Nou. Bayern also leads their domestic league, although they suffered a surprising defeat to Aston Villa, following a remarkable 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener.

Clash of the Giants

Meanwhile, Barcelona lost their opening match in the tournament against Monaco after Eric Garcia received an early red card but made a strong comeback with a 5-0 victory over Young Boys, which, fittingly, resembled a case of men against boys.

Barcelona will not only be playing away from their true home but will also miss several key players. Among those sidelined are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Ferran Torres, while Dani Olmo may still not be fit enough to start.

The visitors will be without Aleksandar Pavlovic due to a broken collarbone, although Jamal Musiala might be healthy enough to return to the lineup. However, Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic, and Hiroki Ito remain unfit to participate.

This match is set to be captivating, as both teams desperately need a victory. Many fans have found it challenging to engage with the revamped Champions League, but at least it has paired two of Europe's legendary clubs in October.

A win for either side would send a powerful message that extends beyond merely helping their chances of advancing. It's also worth noting that Hansi Flick, who led Bayern to a treble just a few years ago, is now managing Barcelona.

When and Where

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (October 24).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.