Barcelona vs Atalanta Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Hansi Flick's Barcelona will look to extend their winning streak to seven matches in the UEFA Champions League when they welcome Atalanta on Wednesday. Seventh-placed Atalanta, desperate to secure automatic qualification to the round of 16, will travel to face Barcelona on the final matchday.

The Blaugrana have already locked in a top-eight finish, but they still have a slim chance of claiming the top spot in the group. Barcelona currently sits second in the Champions League standings with 18 points from seven matches, trailing Liverpool by three points. Liverpool have won all their fixtures so far but Barcelona too are high on confidence and will aim for another win.

Barcelona on a High

While Flick's squad has struggled with inconsistency in La Liga, they have been dominant in Europe, winning every match except their opening game. Flick's men will look to maintain their unbeaten record in 2025 as they take on Atalanta at home.

Meanwhile, the Italian club is seventh in the table with 14 points from seven matches. A win would guarantee a top-eight finish, but anything less could make their path more complicated.

Although Atalanta has already secured a place in the knockout rounds, they are aiming for direct entry into the round of 16. With only a narrow lead over ninth-placed Aston Villa, the Italian side will be determined to get a positive result.

The hosts will still be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, and Marc Bernal for this match. Additionally, Dani Olmo is unlikely to recover in time to feature. However, Barcelona has received a boost as Pedri has overcome an illness and is expected to be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini will have to manage without Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Scamacca for this match. However, Marten de Roon's status remains uncertain after he was substituted in their game against Como due to a head collision. On a positive note, Isak Hien will be available for selection again after missing the previous match due to suspension.

When and Where

The Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, Jan 29. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Jan 30).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Barcelona vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.