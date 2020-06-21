Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is going to miss the team's next fixture against Athletic Bilbao after the football club mentioned in a statement on Sunday that he had suffered an injury in his right leg calf muscle.

The Dutch international footballer missed the 0-0 draw against Sevilla on Friday, which made a huge dent to Barca's hopes of winning the Spanish title, as coach Quique Seiten stated before the match that he was leaving De Jong out as a precaution.

Barcelona to Miss De Jong Due to Injury

The injury proved worse than feared as the club released a medical report on Sunday, saying the player was unable to train although did not say when he would be able to return. Barca lead Real by three points in the standings but have played one game more than Zinedine Zidane's side, who will go top of the table if they beat Real Sociedad later on Sunday.

Setien's side visit struggling Celta Vigo after Tuesday's match against Athletic before a crunch home game against third-placed Atletico Madrid the following Wednesday. De Jong joined Barca from Ajax Amsterdam last year for 75 million euros ($83.81 million) and has appeared in 27 of their 30 league games this season.

