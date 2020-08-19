Barcelona have selected Ronald Koeman as their next coach, the club mentioned in a statement on Wednesday, as the Catalans look forward to rebuilding after the 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Koeman, who left the role of the manager of Netherlands, has got into a two-year contract with Barcelona, who sacked Quique Setien on Monday after he presided over the team's worst defeat ever in the European competition.

Koeman Appointed as Barcelona Coach

Koeman, who will be officially presented at the Camp Nou stadium later on Wednesday, is dearly loved at Barca for his role in Johan Cruyff's hugely successful side known as the 'Dream Team' and for scoring the goal that delivered the club's first-ever European Cup in 1992.

The defender later became the club's assistant coach before embarking on a career as a head coach, managing Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord plus Premier League sides Southampton and Everton and La Liga's Valencia.

"Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have come to an agreement for him to be the team's coach until 30 June 2022," said Barca's statement. "A club legend and Barca's hero at Wembley who gave fans their first European Cup, Koeman is coming back to the Camp Nou. But this time he will be in the dugout to lead the team."

