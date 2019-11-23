Former President Barack Obama hit out at Fox News saying they show a ''different reality'' as compared to the New York Times during a chat with Salesforce founder Marc Benioff at the company's Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. Obama spoke in length about how technology is creating hate and diving people instead of unifying them.

What did Obama say?

"Now if you watch Fox News you live in a different reality than if you read the New York Times. It is not just affecting politics, we are siloing ourselves from each other. Diversity is not charity, it is not something you do to be nice,'' said Obama.

Though Obama praised technology as an "amazing engine of wealth creation" he stated that it needs to be modulated as according to the former American president it is currently splintering the world.

Former President urged people not give in to hate

The former president also urged people to restore some sense in common values and not give in to any form of hate, which is stoked by the media and politicians for their personal gain. ''Sometimes a goal of solving big problems is not just a matter of finding the right technical solution. Part of it is finding out how do we restore some sense of our common values?"

He also appreciated the fact that technology is helping climate change activists to come forward and show their case on the damage we're doing to the earth and also mentioned that it's also helping to bridge inequality in many nations.

After leaving the White House, Barack Obama has rarely made public appearances and mostly spends time with his family. He occasionally gives out speeches and attends conferences but still continues to inspire millions with his thought provoking words and ideas.