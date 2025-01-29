Bangladeshi Worker in Singapore Dies at Construction Site after Ground Under Him Collapsed

A worker at a Raffles Place building site died on Saturday when the ground collapsed beneath him. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the incident took place at a building site at 24 Raffles Place at around 2:30 pm.

According to MOM, a 31-year-old Bangladeshi worker was engaged in lifting operations when the ground under him crumbled, sending him plummeting into the collapsing earth. A paramedic declared him dead at the site.

Clifford Centre, which is being redeveloped, was originally located on the construction site.

A person had fallen into a piling hole at the location, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was notified of the incident at around 3 pm.

SCDF said firefighters from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) and Marina Bay Fire Station reacted to the situation.

To remove the individual from a mud pool, two DART rescuers were lowered into the piling pit, which is roughly three meters deep, using height rescue gear such rescue ropes and harnesses, it continued.

The Singapore Police Force revealed that there was no foul play involved.

MOM told CNA, "As a general safety measure, the ground near excavations must be assessed and sufficiently reinforced to mitigate risks of ground collapse." The ministry further added, "In view of the recent wet weather, contractors are also reminded to reassess the work environment especially after a heavy downpour to ensure they remain safe for workers."

The worker was employed by Nardev Builders, while Woh Hup (Private) Limited is the site's occupier. S.L. Properties Limited is the project developer.

MOM said that it is looking into the incident and has given the occupier a stop work order for substructure development.