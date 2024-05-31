Bangladeshi Construction Worker in Singapore Hospitalized after Lorry Crane Topples along Belgravia Drive

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker had to be hospitalized in Singapore, following an accident involving a toppled crane on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the incident took place at about 6pm along Belgravia Drive when a lorry crane was lifting a concrete bucket and toppled on its passenger side.

This led to the worker getting struck by the concrete bucket, fracturing his ankle and cutting his hand.

Worker Sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

According to the ministry, the injured worker, who had been working at the construction site for a strata landed project called Belgravia Ace, was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

Belgravia Ace is being developed by Fairview Developments and the work site is occupied by Kimly Construction at present.

MOM Says Outriggers Should be Extended

As a part of a general safety measure, MOM told The Straits Times that the ground surface on which a lorry crane is operated on should be determined to be safe. Outriggers should also be extended and secured if required before lifting is done.

The ministry added that the use of a stability control system can help to detect the extension of each outrigger and automatically restrict the crane's manoeuvres within a safe lifting zone, which prevents a lorry crane from overturning.