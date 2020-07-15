Bangladesh has witnessed 3,533 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 193,590, health officials said on Wednesday. The body count surged to 2,457 with 33 new fatalities reported in the 24 hours till 8 a.m. (local time) till Wednesday, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The government confirmed that 1,796 people have recovered in the same period, with the total count of recoveries rising to 105,023, bdnews24 reported.

COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Globally, over 13.32 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 578,628 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.