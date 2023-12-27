Baker Tilly Kuwait has successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2022 Recertification

Baker Tilly Kuwait, a leading international accounting firm specializing in auditing, assurance, tax, and consulting services, proudly announces its recent accomplishment successfully securing recertification for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 - Information Security Management System the first time. This achievement underscores Baker Tilly's unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring secure business operations and work environment.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification signifies Baker Tilly's continual enhancement of its information security management system, building upon the ISO/IEC 27001:2018 certification. This reaffirms our adherence to the latest internationally recognized standards for information security, reassuring clients that their information remains fully secure with Baker Tilly.

"To avoid data breach, cybersecurity attacks, and other hacking attempts that jeopardize the security of information of our firm, employees, and clients, Baker Tilly has persistently worked on acquiring the latest version of the ISO 27001 certification, demonstrating the adoption of the best and most recent information security practices," mentioned Hisham Sorour, Managing Partner at Baker Tilly Kuwait.

Mr. Sorour further added, "We are always looking forward to managing risks related to information security by putting a robust system in place aligned with the international standards and data security frameworks."

This ISO certification will enable Baker Tilly to optimize its information security management systems, fortify its data governance practices, increase clients' confidence in the firm, and adopt globally recognized security approaches.

These notable accomplishments underscore the firm's ongoing dedication to delivering unparalleled service to clients while cultivating a workplace that embodies a commitment to excellence.

About Baker Tilly Kuwait:

