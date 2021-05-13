Like last year, Baeksang Arts Awards 2021 is being held without a live audience. The 57th edition of the annual event organised on Thursday, 13 May, at Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX). The award is instituted by Ilgan Sports and JTBC Plus, affiliates of the JoongAng Ilbo, to honour the talents from the film, theatre, and television industries.

The films, TV series, and streaming content released between 1 May 2020 and 11 April are considered for the awards.

Hosts and Line Up

Suzy Bae and Shing Dong Yup are hosting the show again. The actress is hosting the awards ceremony for the sixth time, Baeksang Arts Awards 2021 marks his seventh total time as host of the awards show. This is for the fifth time they are emceeing the event together.

Kim Hee Ae, Go Hyun Jung, Jung Il Woo, Yuri, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Park Bo Young, Seo In Guk, Yoo Jae Suk, Han Ye Ri, Yoo Jae Myung, Jung Woo, Oh Yeon Seo, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Suk, Junho, Lee Se Young, Kang Mal Geum, Ahn Hyo Seop, Bong Joon Ho, Kang Ha Neul, Oh Jung Se, Kim Sun Young, Park Na Rae, Baek Seok Gwang, Kim Jung, Kim Da Mi, and Park Myung Hoon will make their presence felt at 57th Baeksang Awards as presenters.

The hosts, presenters, and performers will be addressing the camera and virtual audience this year when the entire event will be broadcast live from the venue.

Chang Key-young, the founder of Hankook Ilbo newspaper, introduced the award in 1965. It is presented in his pen name 'Baeksang' which considered one of the prestigious awards by Korean entertainment industry.

Live Streaming Details:

The 57th annual Baeksang Arts Awards will be broadcast live via jTBC, jTBC2, jTBC4, and TikTok at 9 pm KST onwards and the red carpet begins at 7.20 pm. For the past few years, the star-studded event was telecast live through VLive and TikTok. Netizens can follow the below links to watch the event live:

Vlive for Korean Fans:

Tiktok

AQSStream