The BWF Tour Super 100 events of badminton in China and Netherlands have got canceled due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) mentioned on Tuesday.

The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initially postponed until May and then moved again to August, while the Dutch Open had been due to take place in October in Almere, Netherlands.

Badminton During COVID-19

Both Super 100 tournaments have now been removed from the BWF's revamped calendar. However, badminton's World Tour is due to restart with the Taipei Open during the first week of September, followed by the Korea Open a week later. The season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China has been pushed back a week and will now conclude on Dec. 20.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11.6 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 538,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)