Ji Chang Wook took 12 episodes to understand his feelings for Kim Yoo Jung in the SBS drama Backstreet Rookie. A sneak peek into episode 13 that is set to be aired shortly will surely leave the hearts of the audience fluttering, here is why.

The latest pictures released by SBS show Choi Dae Hyun (played by Ji Chang Wook) embracing Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung) for the first time in 12 episodes. After accepting her as a special employee, will Choi Dae Hyun confess his love to Kim Yoo Jung or still continues to be trapped in his feelings for Yoo Yeon Joo will be revealed in episode 13.

What Jung Sae Byul Means to Choi Dae Hyun

Episode 12 showed how Choi Dae Hyun starts understanding what Jung Saet Byul means to him. He even refers to her as someone special but then again goes back to being his old self, corrects himself, and says that she is a special employee of his store.

But it looks like he can't fool himself anymore. Especially when celebrity Kang Ji Wook (played by Kim Min Kyu) hangs out with Jung Saet Byul, Choi Dae Hyun can hardly control himself from beating him up.

So with jealousy building up and Jung Saet Byul still waiting for Choi Dae Hyun, it is likely that the last four episodes will turn Backstreet Rookie into a perfect romantic drama. However, the pictures of episode 13 show Jung Saet Byul in tears. The strong Saet Byul who can even take care of bullies on road all by herself looks as if she has had a breakdown.

End of Controversies?

But this time she had Choi Dae Hyun comforting her with a warm hug. Will this be the start of Sae Byul and Dae Hyun as a couple? Will Dae Hyun muster up his courage to face his own feelings? The next episode, with answers to these questions, will be aired on SBS at 10 p.m. KST on Friday.

Despite controversies, the drama has been getting good ratings. There were thousands of complaints against the use of adult subjects in the drama and many had even asked the channel to cancel the drama. However, due to decent ratings, the drama has been retained and with the growing closeness between Choi Dae Hyun and Jung Saet Byul, it is expected to increase its ratings in the coming episodes.