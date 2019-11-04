Talk about making a major blunder! Emma Bunton recently opened up about the hilarious moment she actually sent a naughty text message to her mother instead of her longtime partner Jade Jones. The Spice Girl reportedly admitted in an interview for Paul O'Grady's new series that she once sent a racy picture, which was originally intended for her partner Jade, for she was missing him while on tour with the band over the summer.

Explaining how the blunder took place while the singer was on tour for the summer, Emma explained, "We are together all the time. So I decided that I would send a mucky text. A cheeky text. A sext." She continued, "I did a little selfie with the boobies. I did have a bra on. But I did a sleazy kind of little selfie and a 'Miss you' and 'Wish you...' – and sent it to my mother. Luckily, I speak to my mum 10 times a day and we are the best of friends. She has got a great sense of humour, but I was mortified."

The 43-year-old singer has been in a relationship with the Damage frontman since 1998, but the couple split multiple times before reconciling in 2004, and the duo announced their engagement in 2011.

Even though Emma and Jade have been engaged for eight years now, the couple is yet to set a date for their wedding or tie the knot. However, they do share two children together: sons Beau and Tate. Although wedding bells don't seem to be ringing for the musical pair anytime soon, Emma did reveal back in May this year that the couple renewed "their romance" by working on a song together.

She said, "[Working with] my other half Jade, it was so romantic. Being in the studio and doing this video, we had a great time. We just spent the day kind of canoodling. It was a joy to work with him... [It's] 21 years now. When we were singing this song in the studio as well, it was just really, really special. He said, 'Oh, it's kind of renewed the romance in our relationship.' I was like 'What, where did it go?'"