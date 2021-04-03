Baby Born With Three Penises Makes Medical History; Triphallia Case From Iraq Stuns Doctors

In its first, a baby born in Iraq made medical history after he was born with three penises and surprised doctors with two extra growth of private parts.

The baby boy normally has a visible penis just like the others but has sprouts that are situated under the sack which can be observed by medical professionals only.

The 3-month-old baby boy, originally a Kurd from Duhok, was brought to the hospital by his parents due to swelling in his scrotum. After observation, doctors were puzzled to see the boy had extra growths as phallic deformity — one 2-centimeter (0.8-inch) sprouting penis near the root of his primary penis and another 1-centimeter-long situated under his testicles.

Dr. Shakir Saleem Jabali stated in a journal that this is the first ever reported case of ''triphallia'' known as having three penises. "To the best of our knowledge, this is the first reported case with three penises or triphallia," he wrote in a study published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

In the journal, Dr. Jabali also wrote that the findings to be mysterious as the boys parents nor his family have a history of genetic aberrations and the child was not exposed to drugs while in the womb.

The doctor revealed that the other two extra penises didn't have urethras (nerves that urine passes through) and the boy's normal penis had urethras which was functioning right with no problems as per nature.

The doctor decided to surgically remove the two extra growths and formed a team of surgeons to perform the operation on the baby boy. Thankfully, the operation went seemingly well and the team successfully removed the two extra growth penises which had no urethras.

The ''triphallia'' baby is currently deemed problem-free by the doctors but has follow-up appointments throughout the year at the hospital for observation, says the case report mentioned in the journal.

Doctors and medical professionals have yet to pinpoint the cause of the phallic deformity but ongoing studies have linked it to other congenital aberrations such as being born with two scrotums or anuses, according to a World Health Organization research but have not labeled the findings as official yet.