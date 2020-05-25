A tweet posted by Ayesha Curry has brought out the mean side of the internet after the wife NBA player Steph Curry posted a sizzling hot picture of her posing in a two-piece swimsuit on her Instagram.

In her Instagram post, Ayesha Curry posted two pictures of her in Swimsuit tagging her husband, Warriors star Stephen Curry with the caption, "Took me long enough." It is understood that the mother of three is referring to her weight loss post-pregnancy.

While she got many positive comments from people like fitness trainer Katie Austin, who wrote: "AYESHA my goodness." Food Network star Aarti Sequeira wrote: "Dang girl! That body gave birth to three kids?!?!?!" Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods wrote: "Skinnnnny minnny"

There were also comments like, "Dang girl! That body gave birth to three kids?" and "All in perfect time. You look amazing! Hard work pays off."

Steph Curry too responded later with a post of his wife saying, "My woman ... #TheInstagator."

However, in between all this on Twitter the pictures of Ayesha that were shot by hubby Steph Curry saw drew severe criticism. While these are obviously no Ayesha Curry nudes but the way the righteous on Twitter are reacting is no less than that.

In 2015 tweet Ayesha Curry had commented on how "everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days."

Some people on Twitter felt Ayesha Curry was being a hypocrite and found her 2015 tweet to be shaming women.

On Twitter, a user posted comments stating: Ayesha Curry patronised other women for showing skin to men that aren't their partner, then cried about not getting attention from men who aren't her husband, and then went on a mad weight loss journey so she could post the same pics she acted like she was above

A tweet by Liya London observed: I'm laughing at the fact ayesha curry was really tryna slut shame women for not dressing modestly when she was chubby, now she's lost weight she she's flinging bikini pics on the gram. So the real storyline here is don't project your insecurities on to everyone else silly cow

Similarly Diva Revolving hearts @Addictive_DIVA wrote: Ayesha Curry shamed girls for showing their bodies only for her to do the same thing Skull. Heauxs do stuff like this all the time. Talking shit, jealous because they can't pull it off. That's why I'm such an advocate for women doing wtf they want & being confident in who they are.

GOTTA BAWLDHEAD!EagleEagleEagle @illcity92 wrote: And Just like that, Ayesha Curry just did the same thing she bashed other women for

This is not the first time that the star couple has found themselves in the midst of a controversy involving pictures. In 2019, the couple set the internet on fire after reports emerged of an alleged nude leak. There were claims of an Ayesha Curry nude leak but later it emerged that it was actually Steph Curry nudes that were leaked on Twitter.