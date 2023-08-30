Avriel Hooks: Virginia Woman Who Went Missing Found Dead after a Week as Police Arrest Husband for Murder

Officials in Virginia said that they have found a body in search of a woman after she went missing and her mother received an odd text that "didn't sound like her." Following that, police launched a search operation and found her body and have now arrested her husband for murder.

Avriel Hooks, 20, was reported missing from her home in Lynchburg on August 22 at around 8 pm, prompting an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Her lifeless body was found seven days later in a wooded area near a major road. Michael L. Perry III, 21, her husband, was arrested following that and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a dead body.

Murdered by Husband

Perry is currently being held in Blue Ridge Regional Jail without the option of posting bail. Avriel's mother, Ashley Pittman, had earlier told investigators that she received a text message from her daughter around 6 am on the morning following her last sighting.

However, Pittman was skeptical that her daughter had actually sent the text.

The text message mentioned that Avriel wanted some "me time" and claimed to be at a friend's residence. However, the message raised concerns within the family, as it didn't match Hooks' typical writing or communication style.

Given that Hooks was a mother to a five-month-old son, her parents insisted that she would never intentionally leave her child on his own.

On August 23, Avriel's mother visited her home to check on her well-being. To her surprise, she found the front door unlocked and the lights turned on. Unfortunately, Avriel, 20, was nowhere to be found.

According to Avriel's sister Lydia Page, the 20-year-old enjoyed being a mother. She said, "She would never let that baby out of her sight at all.

"She would hold that baby, she held that baby constantly. He had the stuff he needed, that's all that mattered to her. She could care less about herself."

Grim Discovery

Avriel's body was found on Tuesday in a forested area off US 60 Lexington Turnpike near Amherst, a week after going missing, according to authorities.

In order to find her, the Lynchburg Police Department collaborated with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Police said in an update on Tuesday night: "Your Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) arrested Michael L. Perry III (21) of Lynchburg, after he was detained earlier today in connection with the murder of Avriel Hooks.

"LPD Detectives worked tirelessly over the past week, utilizing all available investigative resources and partnered with Hooks' family, our community, local, state, and federal partners with hopes of locating Hooks safely. Following the extensive search earlier today in Amherst County in partnership with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), a body was located in a wooded area off U.S. 60 (Lexington Turnpike), Amherst, VA.

"Michael L. Perry III was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond on the following charges:

"Murder in the 2nd Degree and Unlawful Disposal of a Dead Body.

"Our thoughts are with the family of Avriel Hooks during this difficult time. Your Lynchburg Police Department would like to thank Amherst County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in this case."