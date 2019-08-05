AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, today launched Unified Operations Centre, its command-and-control solution for infrastructure operators such as smart cities and facilities management, and for industries like Oil & Gas, and Mining.

Working side-by-side with leading companies in these verticals, AVEVA has turned best practices into templated solutions that are repeatable, scalable and adaptable, enabling fast implementation and return on investment. Organisations such as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Assmang Proprietary Ltd and the city of Atal Nagar in India have pioneered early versions of this tailored approach and have realised reductions in project implementation times by as much as 60% over the more time-intensive process of integrating bespoke solutions.

The Unified Operations Centre is a central hub that transforms the control room into a collaborative workspace. Functional silos are broken down by contextualising operational and business data to enable teams to make better decisions based on accurate, real-time information. AVEVA is the first to provide a single solution that integrates IT and OT (Operational Technology) applications in a central hub, enhanced by industry-specific customisations.

AVEVA's Unified Operations Centre, built on AVEVA System Platform, offers faster time-to-value through industry-proven solution templates, reports, dashboards and operational KPIs. These unify all available data from operations, process, engineering, maintenance and finance, thereby enabling teams to improve their situational awareness of real-time operations and make better decisions.

Unified Operations Centre is based on a 'system of systems' approach. This enables seamless plug-in of apps, predictive analytics, CCTV video, GIS maps, ERP systems, Engineering P&ID diagrams and more, all within the unified user interface.

"By partnering with leading companies in the process and infrastructure market we have witnessed the operational gains that this 'system of systems' approach can achieve. Now, organisations of any size across Southeast Asia can benefit by rapidly deploying our industry-proven, template-based solutions to transform their businesses with confidence," said Rashesh Mody, vice president of AVEVA's Monitoring & Control business. "The Unified Operations Centre enables companies to achieve operational excellence and increase profitability through more efficient energy consumption and predictive maintenance. We expect to deliver other industry solutions, like power and water, in the coming months."

AVEVA's Unified Operations Centre - Inspiring Customers to Unlock Real Benefits

ADNOC's Operations are more Agile and Responsive - View the video here

Abdul Nasser Al Mughairbi, Senior Vice President, Digital at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) commented, "ADNOC's operations across the entire value chain are vast and varied and the Panorama Command Centre gives us unified live data access across all our operations and business unit. Modelling, simulations and analytics have also allowed ADNOC to drive greater production efficiencies across the board. AVEVA is a key partner for ADNOC as we continue to adopt the latest technologies and drive our Oil & Gas 4.0 mission to stay ahead of the world's growing energy demand."

Assmang Enjoys One Single View of Entire Value Chain:

Assmang Proprietary Ltd. turned to AVEVA to centralise operations, consolidate its value chain, and increase situational awareness among three individual mineshafts at its Black Rock Mine Operations. Yogesh Ramjattan, Business Improvement Manager at Black Rock Mine Operations explained why the AVEVA solution was critical to success.

"What we needed was a total view of our value chain, from the face through to our train loading, with everything brought under one umbrella that would allow us to get the full view of all of our infrastructure, all our different plants and mining operations, to enable us to manage the entire process far more efficiently."

Smart City Atal Nagar is now a 'role model' for other Indian Cities:

At Atal Nagar (Naya Raipur), India's first greenfield Smart City, Unified Operations Centre was used to integrate grid, water, SCADA building, street lighting, rapid transport, CCTV, e-governance, energy management, traffic management systems and city help desk applications into a central command centre.

The command and control centre was inaugurated by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of ndia, who termed it a "role model" for Indian cities. Amitabh Kant, CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India, noted that the centre was "extremely well conceptualised, planned, and executed. The solution will enable Chhattisgarh to technologically leap-frog. The infrastructure created is world-class. The city is futuristic."