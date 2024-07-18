Avenix Fzco Unveils Pivozon: A Game-Changing Forex Robot for EURUSD Trading

Pivozon is an inventive forex robot that aims to upgrade EURUSD trading on the D1 timeframe. It was recently released by Avenix Fzco, a prominent fintech company with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This forex bot, or Expert Advisor (EA), gives traders a strong tool to help them plan more efficiently when approaching the trade market.

Pivozon: A Well-Designed Trading Platform

Pivozon is a unique forex robot that has been carefully designed to encourage more confidence when trading and to achieve the type of accuracy most traders hope for. This EA boosts the possibility of profitable trades by focusing on trend reversal points on the D1 timeframe. The program makes use of an extensive collection of reliable technical indicators to guarantee that each trading choice is supported by careful research.

What Makes Pivozon Competitive?

Risk Management and Capital Preservation: The functions in Pivozon promote risk control and capital preservation. This forex robot avoids risky techniques like martingale or grid trading. Rather, it utilizes a fixed lot size, Take Profit, and Stop Loss to give traders a more dependable and secure trading environment.

Superior Money Management: The forex robot has an advanced money management system that surpasses simple tactics. With features like intelligent risk allocation and fixed lot sizes, Pivozon is made to maximize trading performance while safeguarding the trader's capital.

Stop Loss Functionality: A trailing stop mechanism built into Pivozon enables traders to lock in profits as the market turns in their favor. This dynamic feature influences profit potential while lowering risk by automatically adjusting the stop loss level.

BreakEven Investments: Pivozon has a BreakEven feature to further safeguard investments. By adjusting the stop loss to the entry point once a trade hits a predetermined profit level, this unique function reduces the possibility of losing money on profitable positions.

Elevated Performance: Since 2016, Pivozon has been put through a rigorous testing and improvement process to make sure it works well in a variety of market scenarios. The forex robot makes use of 100% quality tick data from Thinkberry SRL's Tick Data Suite, allowing it to make trading decisions based on exact market movements.

User-Friendly Interface: Both inexperienced and seasoned traders will find Pivozon's intuitive interface to be a good fit. Because of its accessibility, forex traders of all skill levels can effortlessly navigate and make use of the features of the software.

Performance Backtesting: Traders can assess Pivozon's performance in a range of market scenarios by testing it against historical market data. Users can use this feature to fine-tune and optimize their strategies before putting them into practice for live trading.

24/7 Market Monitoring: The forex robot keeps an eye on the market round-the-clock, spotting and seizing trading opportunities whenever they arise. This 24-hour watchfulness guarantees that traders don't lose out on potentially lucrative trades because of time zone differences or their incapacity to continuously monitor the market.

About Avenix Fzco

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Avenix Fzco is a well-known fintech business that specializes in creating cutting-edge trading software for forex traders. The company has introduced a number of cutting-edge products, such as Pivozon forex robots, which are designed to improve risk management, execute strategies precisely, and have intelligent auto-lot functions. The products from Avenix Fzco help modern traders overcome their biggest obstacles by giving them more accuracy and confidence when navigating the market. Visit the official Pivozon website to discover more about the program and take a look at its features.

https://pivozon.com/