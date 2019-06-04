In a surprising announcement on Twitter, Square Enix said it will finally reveal that much awaited "Avengers Project" game that is now officially titled "Marvel's Avengers" on E3.

Many players from all over have been waiting for details about the "Marvel's Avengers" game since it was announced a few years back. Thankfully, Square Enix will finally reveal the game this coming E3.

For those who are worried that the tweet is a fake, there are three different tweets that made the same announcement. The first one was from the @PlayAvengers account, which is Square Enix's Twitter account for the game; second is from the @Avengers account owned by Marvel; and third is from Shaun Escayg, a creative writer and director.

Gameplay

Now that the game's official name has been revealed, fans are waiting for details about gameplay, among other things. According to a listing on the E3 Coliseum website, it's going to be "epic." The listing has been deleted, but was spotted by and shared via Twitter by a certain Evan Filarca, PC Gamer reported.

The listing says "Marvel's Avengers" "is the defining Avengers gaming experience." It's "an epic action-adventure" that features "cinematic storytelling." It offers both single-player and co-op gameplay experiences that many players will enjoy.

"Marvel's Avengers" allows players to assemble themselves into teams of up to four people in order to effectively "defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat." Players will need to master certain abilities, customize their heroes to fit their preferred playstyles, and learn to combine their characters' powers with other players to succeed.

Previous reports

These new gameplay details seem to give players a clearer picture as to how the game actually feels like. The International Business Times previously reported that the game developer, Crystal Dynamics, aims to give players a memorable game that's worthy to be called the "Game of the Year."

The game is expected to give players an "emotional gameplay experience" that will be played, remembered and talked about for years. It is said to be an action-adventure game that features melee combat, cover shooting, stealth sections and boss fights. It is also believed to come in a third-person perspective.

Square Enix is set to reveal the game during its panel during E3. Stay tuned for more updates.

