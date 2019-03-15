Captain Marvel is heading towards $1 billion marks and now Marvel Studios has revealed the trailer (hopefully final one) of Avengers: Endgame, which may cross $500 million in the first weekend only.

The recently released trailer of Avengers: Endgame looks amazing and it shows how the danger will fall on Thanos this time as we finally have Captain Marvel to fight the battle with our surviving Avengers. The entire trailer is filled with lots to surprises including a scene from the leaked synopsis of Endgame. However, the trailed depicted, for the first time ever, Avengers wearing a uniform — a white uniform no less. So, what is the significance behind this color and why all of a sudden Avengers decided to follow a dress code?

If you remember, just a couple of months back, there were some leaked toy designs that indicated that all the Avengers are going to follow a dress code. During that time, fans were waiting for the very first trailer of Avengers: Endgame and had no idea that those leaks would actually come true.

In the released trailer, we see Captain America, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, War Machine, Black Widow, Nebula, and Iron Man (yes, Iron Man is back on Earth — how did he survive Titan? Well, we don't know yet!) marching towards their spaceship wearing these white new suits.

I personally think that there are two reasons for wearing these white color suits. First, since they all would be traveling to space to kill Thanos, they will be needing a space suit. Since, Thor, Bruce Banner (Hulk), and Captain Marvel can breathe into space without any machine, these three chose to avoid wearing it. But it looks like Tony Stark might have come with a special looking suit for the rest of them — hence the dress code!

Secondly, I believe that Avengers: Endgame movie will feature some sort of time travel. There have been several speculations and theories about the characters in the past that Avengers will be going back in time to stop Thanos from ever getting the Infinity Stones in the very first place. So, in order to time travel, they would be using the quantum realm and to survive in the realm, Tony Stark might have designed these special suits for them.

Avengers: Endgame movie is slated to release on April 26, 2019, and in the three-hour long movie, we will finally get to know the exact reason behind the white color uniform of our beloved Avengers.