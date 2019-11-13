Thanos, without a doubt, is the finest and most well-established villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. The character was teased from the first Avengers movie as the trump card big bad for the final film from Infinity Saga. However, there were still a few elements that Marvel fans hoped to see on the big screen but never got to witness, such as the Thanos' backstory.

Unlike Endgame, which heavily focused on the original six Avengers, Infinity War centred over Thanos' quest in obtaining all six Infinity Stones. The film offered a glimpse into super villain's early life on his home planet, Titan. but other than that, a brief prologue revealing the Mad Titans' first encounter with Gamora was all that fans got to see.

Fortunately, the recently released Marvel's Avengers: Endgame: The Art of the Movie book offers some unseen designs exploring Thanos' childhood. The concept art shows the Mad Titan from his early days as a baby and a young child. You can check it out at 12:35 runtime in the video below.

This isn't the first time that the topic of Thanos' backstory has popped up among fans. Earlier last year, another concept art of a young Thanos with The Eternals made the news. Though there weren't plans to explore that part of the origin story for the theatrical cut, it was discussed in early development stages.

In an earlier interview, director Joe Russo confirmed that the duo did work on a lot of drafts for Avengers: Infinity War. One version of the script had about 10 minutes of Thanos' backstory diving into his childhood.

Other moments included scenes of the Mad Titan convincing his planet of the impending doom and recommending the random killing of half the population for survival. Even a scene of Thanos imprisoned off-planet as he eventually watches his planet destroy itself. But they didn't make it to the final script.

Perhaps, there's still the possibility that Thanos or even the fate of the planet known as Titan could be covered in other films like The Eternals. Avengers: Endgame will be available to stream on Disney plus from launch.