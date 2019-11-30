DC fans may have missed their chance to see a big-screen adaptation of Darkseid in Justice League but the trump card antagonist character will make his debut in DC's New Gods. Speaking of which, the project's active development has been of public knowledge for a while with director Ava DuVernay and DC Comics writer Tom King onboard. But are the two actively working on the film at the moment? the answer is yes.

The DC Extended Universe soon looks to spearhead its way into exploring the cosmic side as DuVernay takes on DC's New Gods. A film based on the Jack Kirby based comic series of the same name will dive into the lore to introduce characters such as Mister Miracle, Orion, Big Barda and the God of Evil, Darkseid.

The New Gods movie will finally introduce DC Universe' trump card villain, Darkseid

The project is slowly shaping up to attract more fans as DuVernay and King tease what's to be expected in New Gods. Recently, the director once again took it to twitter to offer a fan an update on their current creative process.

DuVernay responded to a fans' query asking an update on New Gods saying she is "writing with @TomKingTK like Barda in a battle. Strong and fearing no man." You can check out the tweet below.

DuVernay has already teased the casting process for DC characters such as Granny Goodness

Plot details on New Gods remain under wrap but rumours suggest the film will be based on Mister Miracle and Big Barda's journey in escaping Apokolips, home of the undisputed lord Darkseid.

There's no question that the project has a long way to go with King finishing his draft and later getting the script approved by the studio executives. Fans can look forward to some exciting cast news announcements. DuVernay has also already been teasing the casting process as well suggesting there is an "embarrassment of riches" for talent to play as Granny Goodness.

The New Gods does not have a release date attached yet.