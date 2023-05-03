Automation Expert Leo Horacio Takes Over E-Commerce Business Solutions With His Innovative Business Model

Technology can automate tasks and processes that are traditionally done manually. It has been essential to the rise and success of e-commerce businesses worldwide. According to a recent report by Statista, the global e-commerce automation market is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2027.

One entrepreneur making waves in the automation industry is Leo Horacio, a Latino entrepreneur and the founder of several business automation companies like Luna Automation Agency. Horacio has taken over the world of e-commerce solutions with his innovative business model, building over 350 automated online businesses for more than 300 investors across the globe.

Revolutionizing e-commerce with automation

Horacio immigrated to the United States at the age of 11 years old after his father died in a car crash. Despite facing numerous challenges, Horacio was determined to succeed and pursued entrepreneurship as his way forward.

Horacio's entrepreneurial journey was not an easy one. After realizing that the traditional path to success might not be an option for him, he turned to the internet and entrepreneurship as a means to achieve his goals.

At the young age of 17, Horacio established his first lucrative business, an advertising agency. During this period, he recognized the potential of e-commerce and how it could elevate companies to new heights. Consequently, he shifted his business model to building online stores for his clients. This was a significant shift for Horacio, as he had to learn new skills and stay up to date with the latest trends in e-commerce.

Unlike conventional agencies, Horacio's approach involves automation to simplify e-commerce operations. This includes everything from order processing and inventory management to customer service and marketing. Horacio's Luna Automation Agency employs a team of experts well-versed in various business areas such as market research, branding, importation, logistics, and shipping.

"We decided to build everything for our clients and investors. We have a team of experts in every business area, market research, product, branding, importation, logistics, marketing, customer service, and even shipping, who make the work done easily and effectively," Horacio said.

He further explains that his agency's goal has always been to provide enterprise-level practices and price-competitive solutions. His experience has allowed the company to build and develop the necessary infrastructure to maintain affordable prices and satisfy clients.

Luna Automation's game-changing business model

Horacio's company has had massive success due to its unique and effective business model. It boasts of having over 200 investors who've earned an additional $120,000 within their second year of operations. With a 100% automated e-commerce solution, Horacio's innovation has transformed the game for business owners. The company has attracted over 9,000 clients and over 300 investors, demonstrating the effectiveness of its approach. With an average annual revenue of $25 million, Luna Automation has firmly established itself as a leading player in the e-commerce industry.

"What we are doing is changing the way people make money passively, and all of it is digital. As the company continues to grow and expand, we remain dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help businesses achieve their goals," Horacio shares.

These impressive numbers are a testament to the quality and effectiveness of Horacio's high-level business model. He believes that their client's success is also his success, and as they grow, he also grows as an entrepreneur, leader, and innovator.

The future of e-commerce

Horacio's innovative approach to e-commerce has revolutionized the industry. Through his automation company, he has created a highly effective business model that has generated impressive results. The company's full-scale automated solutions have streamlined operations, reduced costs, and improved the customer experience for many enterprises. As more businesses step into the digital world, learning to compete in the e-commerce space has become crucial. Horacio's pioneering approach inspires companies looking for opportunities online to dominate the ever-growing e-commerce industry.