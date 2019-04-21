At its premier customer and partner experience, Automation Anywhere announced remarkable growth in the first quarter of 2019. The company also released a new research report, Making Work Human: 5 Challenges, uncovering the main obstacles that organizations must overcome to scale automation technology, more specifically RPA and AI, as we move into the next evolution of how human's work.

Announcing Unprecedented Ecosystem Growth

With more than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands using its intelligent RPA Platform, Automation Anywhere is the industry's most widely deployed, enterprise-grade RPA solution. Automation Anywhere's customer roster now includes 90 percent of the world's top healthcare companies, 85 percent of the world's top technology companies, more than 85 percent of the world's top banks and financial services companies and 80 percent of the world's top telcos companies.

As leading global enterprises invest in digital workforces, Automation Anywhere today announced new and expanded customers and strategic alliances, including:

An expanded partnership with IBM to help clients deploy leading RPA technology using Automation Anywhere's intelligent RPA platform in conjunction with the IBM Automation Platform for Digital Business to automate more types of work,

A strategic technology alliance with Oracle that accelerates intelligent automation and advances the adoption of the company's AI-driven software bots inside the Oracle Integration Cloud and

A strategic relationship with Toptal® to develop and deliver Digital Workers to help drive business productivity, efficiency and innovation for mutual customers.

The company expects to deploy more than three million enterprise bots by 2020, a 200 percent increase from today, which would make it the largest 'employer' in the world.

"Our vision is to unlock new levels of human creativity and ingenuity, harnessing cutting-edge automation and AI to usher in the workforce of the future," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder at Automation Anywhere. "As more customers realize the benefits of our industry-leading intelligent RPA platform, allowing for unconstrained innovation and growth, their success continues to drive our momentum."

"Our research predicts that the global RPA market will continue its extraordinary growth at 90 percent CAGR to 2020," said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst, Everest Group.

"To make the most of this demand, RPA vendors need to invest in product enhancements. Automation Anywhere's approach includes investing in R&D to enhance its ease of use, adding to its automation capabilities, and enabling innovative partner offerings."

Workers Don't Fear Automation Reveals New Academic Research

Robotic process automation (RPA) has emerged as a $100 billion opportunity, and despite a pervasive narrative of job loss fears, workers themselves don't fear being replaced by automation and AI technologies, according to a new report commissioned by Automation Anywhere, Making Work Human: 5 Challenges.

Conducted by an academic research team led by Dr. Chris Brauer, Director of Innovation in the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) at Goldsmiths, University of London, the report uncovered almost three quarters (72 percent) of the 4,000 employees surveyed reveal that they are eager to adopt automation and AI, and believe these are technologies they already are or will work with, rather than technologies that will replace them.

The new research also highlighted five challenges organizations face in scaling the use of automation (and specifically RPA) and AI, and suggested practical actions that organizations can take now to address them: