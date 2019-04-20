Automation Anywhere, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced a strategic alliance with Toptal, the elite, a global network of the top talent in business, design and technology to enable companies to scale their teams on demand. As part of the agreement, the two companies will develop and eventually deliver Digital Workers to help drive business productivity, efficiency and innovation for clients.

This newly-created digital workforce is anticipated to work alongside talent from Toptal to implement and automate repetitive, work processes – allowing these sought-after professionals to focus on higher-level strategic work that requires a human touch.

Earlier this year, Automation Anywhere announced it was pioneering the concept of ready-to-deploy human-centric Digital Workers, which are digital personas that combine task-oriented, cognitive and analytical abilities to automate repetitive activities. With Digital Workers, organizations can rapidly scale their automation initiatives to drive productivity, efficiency and growth.

Together, Toptal and Automation Anywhere will explore how Digital Workers can augment the human workforce, with plans to enable organizations to hire both Toptal talent and Digital Workers to solve critical business issues.

"Large enterprises have been depending on Toptal as a source for expert talent for years. We can now add automation-focused expertise in addition to our other digital specialities such as AI, data science and blockchain," said Michael Kearns, vice president of Enterprise at Toptal. "Our unique collaboration with Automation Anywhere will bring progressive organizations the world's best talent to implement automation along with the Digital Workers to the power that automation – allowing enterprises to focus on serving their customers."

Toptal's talent network will have access to the Community Edition of the Automation Anywhere Robotic Process Automation software in addition to training programs and certifications from Automation Anywhere University to help them create Digital Workers.

"We envision the workforce of the future will be a partnership between human and digital workers," said Max Mancini, executive vice president of the Digital Worker Ecosystem at Automation Anywhere. "Our strategic alliance with Toptal streamlines resourcing by integrating talent from their network and the adoption of robotic process automation into a consistent and seamless experience. This fulfils a critical business objective for every company – getting work done as efficiently and effectively as possible to fuel growth."