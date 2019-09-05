Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), was recognized at the first-ever TechTarget Archer Awards. Automation Anywhere was awarded for its excellence in B2B IT marketing with the Outstanding Integrated Digital Campaign Award.

TechTarget recognized a total of six leading technology companies at the awards ceremony this morning. Held at the St. Regis Hotel in Singapore, the companies were acknowledged for their outstanding achievements in B2B technology marketing and inside sales.

Currently the world's most widely deployed enterprise-grade RPA, Automation Anywhere's solution serves 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands who have deployed more than 1.5 million software bots globally, in over 90 countries including Singapore. Automation Anywhere forges ahead with an integrated, digital-first customer experience to maintain high levels of engagement.

This includes a regular and in-depth digital strategy, from account-based marketing to lead-generation campaigns and webinars. Automation Anywhere also runs Automation Anywhere Plus, the industry's most comprehensive customer success program that provides customers with a seamless RPA onboarding experience and access to a 24/7 customer support service.

Automation Anywhere's efforts in implementing digital strategies are also underpinned by TechTarget's data-driven marketing insights and services, which enabled them to achieve above industry standard results in revenue growth, marketing performance, and organic search.

"We are thrilled to honour the outstanding work being done by the Automation Anywhere marketing team in our region. Automation Anywhere has leveraged TechTarget to identify, influence and engage prospects through an orchestrated set of integrated tactics that have resulted in the measurable pipeline and increased brand recognition," said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget.

"We are delighted to receive the Outstanding Integrated Digital Campaign Award today. It greatly affirms our efforts to put our customers at the heart of the experience and ensure multiple touchpoints where we reach them across the digital life cycle. Our vision has always been to take the robot out of the human and create opportunities for people to explore more productive and creative job opportunities within their scope of work. We are proud to be branded as a reliable RPA provider for businesses, and we look forward to continuing working with our customers to harness the best of human and bot productivity in their workplaces," said Ankesh Sagar, Senior Director, Marketing, Automation Anywhere, who accepted the award on behalf of the company.