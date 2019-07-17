Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation Software, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named it a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for RPA Software.

The 2019 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software is Gartner's first evaluation of vendors in the rapidly-growing robotic process automation (RPA) market. Gartner estimates that "by 2021, 90 percent of large and midsize organizations will have at least one process supported by RPA". According to equity research firm KeyBanc Capital Markets, RPA has emerged as a $100 billion market opportunity.

RPA is a fast-evolving technology which leverages software bots working side-by-side with employees to automate repetitive, mundane tasks – liberating people to focus on higher-level business initiatives that only humans are capable of providing. The RPA industry is growing at an unprecedented rate because of the high levels of efficiency and productivity achieved from intelligent automation.

Automation Anywhere's customers span multiple continents and industries, and now include 90 percent of the world's top healthcare companies and more than 85 percent of the world's top banks and financial services companies. The company has also deployed its solution to hundreds of mid-enterprise companies, making it the most widely deployed RPA solution.

"To us, being named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to our unrelenting focus on fueling customer success, with an advanced platform designed for the unique needs of each end-user – for enterprises, developers and IT leaders, even students and first-time users," said Gary Conway, Chief Marketing Officer, Automation Anywhere. "We have dedicated the last 15 years to create and develop the RPA category and will continue to execute on our vision, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with intelligent automation to unlock innovation and unleash human potential."

Automation Anywhere has:

Reported unprecedented ecosystem growth in the first quarter of 2019, with more than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands using the company's Intelligent Digital Workforce.

More than doubled its human workforce in the last year

Expanded its partner network to more than 700 global partners, a three-fold increase year-over-year

Built a global presence in 35 countries worldwide, opening new offices in Brazil, France, Mexico, the Middle East and South Africa in the first quarter

Automation Anywhere offers the industry's most complete and scalable digital workforce portfolio, featuring: Bot Store, the industry's first and largest marketplace of downloadable bots, human-centric, ready-to-deploy Digital Workers; the RPA mobile app to securely manage bots from anywhere as well as IQ Bot, the first RPA-focused AI product.