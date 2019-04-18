Automation Anywhere, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation, and a Gold Level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced a strategic technology collaboration to accelerate intelligent automation and advance adoption of the company's AI-driven software bots inside the Oracle Integration Cloud.

Automation Anywhere's intelligent RPA platform will allow Oracle Integration Cloud customers to automate complex business processes to focus on higher-value work while increasing organizational efficiency. Automation of such complex, repetitive tasks liberates people to focus on what humans do best – innovate, collaborate, and use their talent to solve business challenges.

As part of the technology relationship, Automation Anywhere is announcing:

Availability of an Automation Anywhere enterprise RPA platform connector for Oracle Integration Cloud

Accessibility to Automation Anywhere software bots on the Oracle Cloud by Oracle customers

Cooperation for additional Oracle-specific bot creation in the Automation Anywhere Bot Store

"Critical business processes—especially those related to human capital management, customer experience and enterprise resource planning—are frequently slow and inflexible, and are often impediments to business transformation," said Vikas Anand, vice president, Product Management at Oracle Integration Cloud.

"Automation Anywhere's software bots in conjunction with Oracle Integration Cloud's pre-built application integration can significantly reduce the need for human intervention and accelerate intelligent process automation."

"Oracle and Automation Anywhere are committed to accelerating intelligent process automation, seamless application integration, and bot creation to improve business processes," said Peter Meechan, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Automation Anywhere. "A tremendous amount of our customer base utilizes Oracle on a daily basis, and running our bots in Oracle Integration Cloud will help them increase productivity and time to value."

Oracle has a significant presence in the Bot Store, the industry's first online marketplace for pre-configured, downloadable RPA bots. Popular existing Oracle bots in the Bot Store include backing up an Oracle database, restoring a mySQL database, adding suppliers and new clients in Oracle ERP Cloud, credential log-in and adding new employees in Oracle HCM Cloud. Oracle and Automation Anywhere, along with their ecosystem partners will continue to work together to develop additional bots for ERP, HCM and CX solutions.