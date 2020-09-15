Autism is a serious development issue that needs to be diagnosed at an early age. When a child is born it might not show the symptoms of autism thus it becomes very difficult for the parents to cope up with the situation. Research shows that the symptoms surface between 12 and 18 months of age in children. Catching Autism early makes a huge difference because early detection can lead to timely expert assistance that can help your child learn, grow, and thrive.

Developmental disorders are of different kinds. These disorders impair the ability to communicate and interact. It affects the social and cognitive ability of the individual. Although there are various remedial techniques and methods, there still is no particular reason as to why this happens.

Know About Autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD is one of the developmental disorders that are commonly seen among children and can be diagnosed at the infancy stage. Parents usually understand or get a feeling that their child is not like others and this causes them to take their child to the counsellor or psychologist. Although these children usually have no physical deformity or difference, it is somewhat easy to differentiate them from other children. Some of the most prominent signs of autism in children may be listed down as follows-

1. There are three main diagnostic criteria of Autism Spectrum Disorder in children:-

· The persistent deficit in social interaction

· The Persistent Deficit in social communication

· The persistent deficit in repetitive or restricted behaviours

2. Repetitive use of speech, movement, and use of same or similar objects

3. Persistent and intense preoccupation to learn something specific

4. Hyper or hypo-reactivity to sensory input

5. Unusual interest in the different aspects of the environment

6. Insistence on a ritualized pattern

7. Insistence on similar routines every day

Developmental disorders such as ASD need immediate attention from counselling psychologists. They insist on working on the child in coordination with various other specialists such as- special educators, speech therapists, occupational therapists, shadow teachers, and most importantly the parents. Autism is a very special disorder wherewith intense care and love, the child will grow up to perform the functions in their daily lives smoothly without any difficulty.

There is almost no difference between them and other individuals after they grow up after such treatments and remedial techniques. It is important to know the different signs and symptoms of autism to understand the need for treatment. Care and love with these remedies can help in making a huge impact on the lives of Autism affected children and help them live a normal life.