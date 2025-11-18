Authorities Seize Record 35.7Kg of Rhino Horns Worth S$1.13M at Singapore's Changi Airport

Earlier this month, an attempt to smuggle a record 35.7 kg of rhinoceros horns from South Africa to Laos through Changi Airport was stopped.

The National Parks Board (NParks) and air cargo handler SATS jointly issued a media release on Tuesday, November 18, stating that they had found 20 rhinoceros horns valued at approximately S$1.13 million (US$870,000) and 150 kg of other animal parts, such as bones, teeth, and claws, in four pieces of cargo headed for Vientiane on November 8.

In comparison to the previous haul of 34.7 kg of rhinoceros horns seized in October 2022, this represents the largest rhinoceros horn seizure in Singapore to date.

The cargo's contents did not match the declared labeling for furniture fittings, according to an inspection conducted by SATS personnel at Changi Airport.

During checks, Vengadeswaran Letchumanan, a SATS cargo acceptance staff member, detected a strong smell emanating from the package.

After he informed his duty manager, SATS security services were triggered to perform a thorough examination of the shipment.

When a piece of cargo was opened for examination, it looked like animal parts. After X-raying the remaining pieces, it was discovered that their contents were similar.

The species of the white rhinoceros is still being identified from the other animal parts, but investigations have shown that the 20 horns came from South Africa.

The case is still being looked into further.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) protects rhinoceroses, and it is illegal to trade rhinoceros horns internationally.

NParks and SATS said, "Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, and their parts and derivatives."

In order to secure the long-term survival of these animals, they also stated that Singapore is a signatory to CITES and is dedicated to global initiatives to stop the illegal wildlife trade.

"The horns will subsequently be disposed of according to CITES guidelines to prevent them from re-entering the market, disrupting the global supply chain of illegally traded rhinoceros horns."

The most significant seizure to date occurred when 20 rhinoceros horns, which were also from South Africa and headed for Laos, were smuggled through Changi Airport. A South African man was arrested after the horns were discovered in his bags.

Gumede Sthembiso Joel was sentenced to 24 months in prison on January 26, 2024, after entering guilty pleas to two counts of bringing rhinoceros horns into Singapore without a permit. According to NParks, this was the harshest punishment ever given in Singapore for a case involving the smuggling of wildlife parts.

A fine of up to S$200,000 and/or up to eight years in prison are the maximum penalties for trading in CITES-scheduled Appendix I species without a valid CITES permit.

The same penalties that apply to the import and export of CITES-scheduled species without a valid CITES permit also apply to such transit cases.