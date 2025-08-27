Authorities Seize 90,000 Vapes in 19 Smuggling Cases at Singapore Checkpoints from April to June 2025

Approximately 90,000 vapes and related products were seized as a result of 19 significant vape smuggling cases that were discovered at Singapore's air, land, and sea checkpoints between April and June.

Between April 1 and June 30, over 3,700 people were also found in possession of or using vapes, according to a joint media statement released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on August 26.

This is more than the 2,530 people caught during the same period in 2024 and represents an increase of nearly 20% from the previous quarter, when over 3,100 people were caught.

There have been 29 reports of etomidate-laced vapes, or Kpods, as of August 12. According to the agencies, nine of the cases involved import or sale, and the remaining cases involved illegal use.

Eight people were fined by HSA between April and June for sharing images or videos of themselves using vapes on social media.

According to the agencies, these criminals have since taken down the content.

One of the cases involved two 18-year-old boys whose homes were raided by HSA in June after they were tipped off about an internet video showing them vaping in a Kallang bicycle shop.

On the same day, HSA went to the store and found two more men, ages 17 and 29, vaping. The four were immediately fined.

In addition, HSA collaborated with social media and e-commerce sites to eliminate over 2,000 online listings of vapes and their parts between April and June. This is a fourfold increase over the 408 listings that were eliminated during the previous quarter.

Eight men and four women, ages 17 to 46, were prosecuted by HSA between April and June for selling vapes; their sentences ranged from probation to fines to jail time.

Court charges have been brought against five individuals for importing or selling Kpods.

In one instance, a man made Kpods in his apartment in Yishun with the goal of selling them.

In Singapore's first conviction connected to Kpods, he was given a sentence of 16 months in prison and a S$400 fine on August 26.

According to the agencies, they are looking into the other four cases, which involve men between the ages of 19 and 55.

MOH and HSA said, as reported by Straits Times, "The authorities maintain a strict stance against travelers attempting to bring prohibited tobacco products into Singapore, with penalties including fines for offenders and possible prosecution for transport companies and drivers involved in importation."

"Foreigners convicted of offences in Singapore will be deported after serving their sentences and barred from re-entering Singapore," added the authorities.