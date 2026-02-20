As more families across Asia relocate for work and education, Nazneen Akbari's children's book Home Away From Home is drawing attention for its sensitive portrayal of life between two homes. Illustrated by Rashin Kheiriyeh, the book speaks to young readers growing up across borders, where belonging is shaped as much by memory as by geography.

The story follows a child adjusting to life between places, gradually realising that "home" is not a single location but an emotional space created by loved ones and shared moments. The gentle pacing and pastel-toned illustrations create an accessible narrative that children across migrant families can easily relate to.

A familiar story for globally mobile households

Reader responses, particularly from parents in internationally mobile households, suggest the book helps initiate conversations around relocation, identity and separation. Parents say the narrative reassures children who often feel "in-between"—attached to more than one country, language or routine.

Repeated readings, many note, deepen its impact. Children begin to recognise elements of their own journeys—air travel, adapting to new schools, and staying connected to extended family across borders.

Author's perspective shaped by themes of belonging

Akbari's work consistently engages with cultural identity and displacement from a child-centric perspective. Rather than presenting migration as either loss or opportunity alone, the story captures the quieter emotional adjustments that accompany moving between cultures.

The writing remains accessible while allowing children to sit with uncertainty and longing, an approach educators say encourages empathy and emotional literacy at an early age.

Illustrations bridging emotional and geographic worlds

The visual storytelling by Rashin Kheiriyeh plays a defining role. Recurring imagery—travel motifs, seaside settings and intergenerational bonds—creates continuity between different homes and spaces. The palette's gentle transitions mirror the child's evolving understanding of belonging.

For early readers in multilingual and multicultural environments, these illustrations help convey meaning beyond words.

Global validation through JLG Gold Standard

The book has received the Junior Library Guild Gold Standard recognition, awarded to a small percentage of children's titles each year based on editorial and literary merit. This distinction has further strengthened its credibility among schools and libraries internationally.

Relevance in an era of global mobility

With rising cross-border migration across Asia-Pacific regions, children frequently grow up negotiating multiple cultural identities. Home Away From Home provides a relatable narrative that acknowledges emotional complexity without dramatizing it.

Its quiet storytelling and universal theme of belonging have positioned it as a meaningful read for families raising children in an increasingly globalised world.