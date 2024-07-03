Austria vs Turkey Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 Match Online in US, UK and India

There was considerable surprise when Austria appointed Ralf Rangnick as manager in 2022 following his disappointing spell at Manchester United. However, the 66-year-old German has transformed Austria into serious contenders for Euro 2024 and gained the nation's respect in the process.

Austria, a standout story of the tournament, after upending strong opponents France and the Netherlands to top its group, will face Turkey in the round of 16 on Tuesday. After a tough 1-0 defeat to World Cup runners-up France, Austria won 3-1 against Poland and went on to record a thrilling 3-2 win against the star-studded Netherlands, earning a spot in the knockout stage for only the second time.

Both Teams Can Surprise

Rangnick feels that fate has brought his team to a Euro 2024 round of 16 clash with Turkey in Leipzig, a city where he spent nearly a decade of his career.

Now, Rangnick's team is aiming for a historic quarter-final spot but must first overcome a challenging Turkey side at the Red Bull Arena, a stadium he knows very well from his time as RB Leipzig's sporting director and manager.

Rangnick, known as the "Godfather of gegenpressing," has influenced coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel with his tactic of aggressive counter-pressing to quickly regain possession, preferably high up the pitch.

Turkey, coached by Vincenzo Montella, will need to be at their best against what Montella describes as a "complete team" and "perhaps the best team as a unit."

The Crescent-Stars have had a tumultuous tournament, racking up 11 yellow cards in their last game against the Czech Republic.

Austria will be missing suspended defender Kevin Wimmer, and there are doubts about Gernot Trauner's availability due to a thigh injury.

On the Turkish side, captain Hakan Calhanoglu and center-back Samet Akaydin are also suspended, but Abdulkerim Bardakci is returning from suspension.

When and Where

The Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday, Jul 2 at 8pm BST/3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (Jul 3).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Austria vs Turkey Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.