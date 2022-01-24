Australia's No. 1 Luxury Chauffeur Services Prestige Hire Making Headlines

The international luxury car hire market is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years calling for a personally tailored luxury experience. And this is where Prestige Hire comes in, Australia's No. 1 luxury chauffeur services company catering to international celebrities that rules the wedding industry today. The family-owned car hire company has been operational for more than a decade with its fleet of high-end vehicles ranging from Rolls Royce to Lamborghini under its wing ensuring that every customer is treated with royalty.

Established in 2008, the company primarily focussed on doing Harley bike esports for weddings, but since then have grown to 25 cars, 3 luxury superyachts and 3 luxury private jets. Prestige Hire is sought after by celebrities such as Steven Seagal, George St Pierre, John Travolta, Scott Disick and Jhene Aiko thereby working on multiple high profile weddings. The company also facilitates short and long-term bookings for a vast array of tours, transfers, social events, and celebrations.

Prestige Hire's unique selling point lies in its customization considering the customer preferences and also provides them with personalized white-glove service offering an exclusive experience one could have. The Australian company has the latest fleet of cars in the wedding industry and is the only luxury chauffeur that looks after celebrities. Should you wish to travel off the land, Prestige Hire Australia caters for both air and sea voyages offering you alternative modes of travel. The customers can choose their own itinerary and departure times, making travel for business or leisure easy, comfortable and convenient ranging from Gulfstream GIV Personal Luxury Jet to Falcon 900. Their top of the line offering is a 103ft prestige superyacht with its beautiful interiors to an 86ft luxury superyacht ideal for exploring Sydney.

Moreover, Prestige Hire in these testing times have catered to and stood by a COVID-19 Safety Plan and is committed to keeping its customers safe and secure while they relish its wedding services.

With the surging demand for cost-effectiveness, increased travel convenience, and minimal air pollution, Prestige Hire dominates the car hire industry, not only in Australia but globally as well. It aims to expand its fleet across Australia and become the country's biggest company leaving an imprint on its customers' wedding diaries.