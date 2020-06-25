Monash University, in Melbourne, Australia has retained its rank of sixth in the world in the latest edition of the Times Higher Education Golden Age Rankings 2020.

The Golden Age ranking uses Times Higher Education data to cast a spotlight on the best universities founded from 1945 to 1966, a time which is known as "Golden Age" in global higher education, characterized by rapid university expansion and increasing investment in research, following World War II.

Monash University Is Sixth-Best in the World

The President and Vice-Chancellor of Monash University, Professor Margaret Gardner AC, said the results further confirmed the institution's reputation as a leading university in research and education on both a local and global scale.

Professor Gardner further added that "In just over 60 years, Monash University has grown to become the largest university in Australia, renowned for its quality education, transformative research, global reach, and extensive alumni network

"Retaining our rank of sixth in the world in THE Golden Age rankings is evidence of the University's enviable national and global reputation for research and teaching excellence."

The Times Higher Education Golden Age Rankings 2020 follow the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020 released last year, in which Monash soared nine places to equal 75th.

For more information about the Times Higher Education Golden Age Rankings, you can visit: timeshighereducation.com.