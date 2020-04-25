Australians on Saturday commemorated the soldiers who had sacrificed their lives in wars from home amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Anzac Day, the day of remembrance for all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations, is held annually on April 25, reports Xinhua news agency.

With mass gatherings banned, Australians on Saturday observed the day from their homes rather than at traditional dawn services and commemorative marches.

Attended by veterans and leaders

The national dawn service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which usually draws thousands of people, was attended by a handful of veterans and leaders while hundreds of thousands of people watched from home.

In his address, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that while traditions had been interrupted by the pandemic the day was no less meaningful. "We're all in this together. We always will be," he said. There has been 6,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia as of Saturday morning, an increase of 20 since Friday, while the death toll stood at 80.