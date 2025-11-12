Australian Woman Arrested at Singapore's Changi Airport for Allegedly Stealing S$500 Worth of Supplements

A 51-year-old Australian woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of shop theft in Singapore's Changi Airport.

The police said on Tuesday, November 11, that they were informed about a case of shop theft on May 7 at about 2.45 pm after a box of supplements, valued at S$507.30, was found to be missing from the display shelf of a Guardian outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The woman, who was allegedly seen leaving the store on April 14 with the unpaid item, had already left Singapore when the police were able to identify her using CCTV footage.

The woman returned to Singapore on November 2 and was detained at Changi Airport en route to another flight.

On Wednesday, November 12, she will face charges of stealing in her residence. She faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both if found guilty.

The number of shop theft cases increased from 2,013 in 2024 to 2,097 in the first half of 2025.

With 4,237 cases in 2024, shop theft was the most frequent physical crime, up 7.6% from 3,939 cases in 2023.