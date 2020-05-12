The Treasurer of Australia, Josh Frydenberg claimed that he was tested for the coronavirus or COVID-19 and is currently is in isolation and is waiting for the results after he repeatedly coughed during a speech in the parliament on Tuesday.
Frydenberg said that he experienced dry mouth and cough
Frydenberg mentioned that he experienced a dry mouth and a cough while delivering a statement on the impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak on the economy and also the budget.
In a statement, Frydenberg said he consulted with the deputy chief medical officer who "advised me that out of an abundance of caution it was prudent I be tested for COVID-19". Frydenberg said he expects to receive the test results on Wednesday.
