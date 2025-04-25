Australian Tourist, 34, Jailed for Causing Ruckus, Abusing Immigration Official at Singapore's Changi Airport

An Australian man has been jailed for 21 weeks for verbally insulting an immigration official and setting fire to a curtain blind at Changi Airport in Singapore on Wednesday, April 23.

The Straits Times reported that Korkmaz Hasan, 34, entered a guilty plea to several charges, including using criminal force against public employees and harassing them.

According to the indictment, he arrived in Singapore on December 11, 2024.

After being refused a smoke, the individual grew upset and verbally abusive against authorities.

Channel News Asia reported that he took down the curtain blinds and threatened to intensify the flames by setting them on fire with a lighter. However, the Airport Police Division officers were able to put out the fire.

Before being restrained and taken into custody, the man had also sprayed a fire extinguisher at the officers.

According to the court, replacing the broken curtain blind will cost S$1,000.